Matt Bubala Full Show: March 4, 2017

Matt Bubala discusses President Trump’s Joint Sessions Speech. Matt ask Roger to explain the difference between the State of the Union and the joint session of congress speeches. Callers give us their theory on what they think the difference between the two are. Retired official from UK Ministry of Defense Nick Pope joins Matt to discuss -1 star system exoplanet discovery & space tourism. Callers weigh in on space travel and alien life. Director of Content and Activism for NumbersUSA Chris Chmielenski talks about how Trump is doing when it comes to addressing the immigration issues. Matt and Rodger break down the flub that happened at the Oscars.