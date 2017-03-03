× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/3/17: Snapchat Spectacles, Sports Recruiting, & Rorschach Tests

So far, Snap Inc has been unprofitable yet valued at over 30 billions dollars – Steve doesn’t understand why. Andrea Hanis (Editor of Blue Sky Innovation & Editorial Director of RedEye) stopped by the studio to help sort through the details and share her Snapchat Spectacles. In light of the NFL Combine, Izell Reese (EVP at Next College Student Athlete) joined Steve to talk about high school recruiting for colleges, Lewis Lazare (Reporter at Chicago Business Journal) discussed the meek tourism campaign from the City of Chicago, and Damion Searles (Author of Inkblots – Herman Rorschach, His Iconic Test, and The Power of Seeing) to talk about the iconic Rorschach Test.