The Opening Bell 3/3/17: Is Wall Street Getting Cheaper?

Steve talked about possibly one of the most historic weeks in the stock market and Paul Nolte of Kingsview Asset Management helped guide that chat. The two touched on the furthering impact of the Dodd-Frank Act, mutual fund fees, and the IPO of Snap Inc. Rick Seaney of FareCompare.com also checked in with Steve to talk about the expansed offerings of larger airlines (like flights from Ohare to Champaign) and the struggle smaller companies have with it.