A street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange in New York on February 16, 2017.
Wall Street stocks finished mixed Thursday as a five-day streak of record highs finally began to show signs of fatigue. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Markets 3/3/17: Wall Street closes flat as interest rates likely to rise
Steve Alexander, in for Orion, discusses the flat ending on Wall Street and likely rise in interest rates. Then, Steve talks to Samantha LaDuc, of LaDuc trading, about why Foreign Trade is THE Canary in the Coal Mine. Finally, Steve highlights a few more headlines including Mexico’s reaction to automotive job creation in the US and lobster prices.