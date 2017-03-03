× The Carry Out 3-2-17: “Trump’s administration isn’t ‘draining the swap’ they are just now calling it a marsh”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from any investigations of the Trump campaign and Russia, President Trump rolling back the Clean Water Rule, Vice-President Mike Pence using a private email server to conduct state business while governor of Indiana, Press Secretary Sean Spicer being found wearing an Easter Bunny costume during the George W. Bush administration’s Easter egg roll, Snapchat going public, Northwestern’s thrilling victory over Michigan, the Bulls taking on the Golden State Warriors, the Bears looking unlikely to get New England QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Jon Lester being named the Opening Day starter for the Cubs and Costco reportedly raising its membership fees.

