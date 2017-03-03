× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 2nd) | Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming up! Music from Almond and Olive, Finance Assistance with Cheryl Fields

Tonight on Pretty Late! We have Jen Kramer from The Special Olympics Polar Plunge which is coming up this weekend! We also welcome music group, Almond and Olive who play three gorgeous songs to delight the airwaves. Additionally, Patti speaks with Finance guru Cheryl Fields about maintaining a budget. Then… there’s more, As we bring back a favorite game…Listeners call in as we play a special edition of “What’s that from” where Patti and guests read a movie scene and take listener guesses. Scott Stantis and Dan Kotowski join the show and Wing Fest provides some of the best wings in the city from Mahoney’s Pub and Grill.

All this and more!