× Mickey Avalon | Sound Sessions Interview [Live in Chicago]

Sound Sessions is elated to welcome the electrifying rapper and songwriting virtuoso, Mickey Avalon to this episode. From his humble beginnings in Los Angeles, Mickey Avalon has hustled his way to becoming one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names.

In this interview, Michael Heidemann of Sound Sessions and Mickey chat about the first moments when he found his love for music and the drive Mickey had to pursue this career. From the streets to the studio, Mickey worked to create a global name for himself and has the talent to back it up. We also touch on the surprising impact hit songs like “My D**k” and “Jane Fonda” have had on his career as well as the inspiration and roots of some of his other lyrical masterpieces. The interview also addresses what Mickey does to unwind on the road and his love for the sport of hockey, specifically for his team – The LA Kings. A mastermind of catchy beats and the written word, Mickey Avalon is a force to be reckoned with.

Catch him Live – Playing on March 3rd at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge. Purchase his album, “Teardrops On My Tombstone” HERE. And enjoy the podcast.

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with the guys?