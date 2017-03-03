How Cody proposed to his girlfriend and how Jon nearly died
In this EXTREMELY EVENTFUL PODCAST: Cody proposed to his girlfriend last week! Hear him retell the incredibly romantic story of how he got engaged, then catch up with Jon and learn the dramatic tale of how he nearly died last week.
Show Notes:
- Cody and Jon argue about whose story should go first in this podcast episode, which somehow turns into a tangent about Omega Virus
- Cody retells the story of how he proposed to his girlfriend and got engaged! Prominently featuring empanadas and the historic Music Box Theatre in Chicago
- Hear also how and why Cody ended up ordering a ton of Insomnia Cookies after splitting a bottle of champagne with his new fiance
- Jon gives some of his perspective as a somewhat recently married man to help Cody prepare for what wedding planning is about to be like, as they both speculate on when Cody might actually schedule his wedding
- Meanwhile, last weekend Jon ran 7 miles (!), then got a couples massage, then got horribly sick and basically almost died
- “So, your weekend? Way better than mine” is Jon’s genius conclusion
- Cody and Jon trade sick day stories, including that time Cody literally couldn’t physically go to Starbucks for work
- Balancing Act
- Jon rates his satisfaction with video game playing over the last couple weeks at a 1 out of 10, because he basically just laid around wanting to die because he was so miserably sick (although he did beat Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII)
- Cody gives himself a 7 out of 10 because he beat New Game+ in Rogue Legacy, plus he’s playing Final Fantasy XIV again and he’s really excited about reaching Heavensward content now
- For some reason, Jon doesn’t realize that the Nintendo Switch is about to change his life, so Cody sets him straight
