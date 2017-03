× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 81: Matt Bowen From The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Bowen went through the NFL Combine process. He knows it well. Now he’s coaching football and writing for ESPN. Bowen joined Hoge & Jahns for a great conversation from the NFL Combine in Indy. The guys also discuss the latest quarterback news for the Chicago Bears. Mike Glennon? Really? Take a listen!

