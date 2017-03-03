× Bill and Wendy Full Show 03-03-2017

TGIF! Bill and Wendy started things off by talking about Wendy’s upcoming trip to see Mama Mia! at the Marriott Theatre. Then, LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater on NBC’s Chicago P.D, joined the gang in-studio to talk about his part in the season premiere of Chicago Justice and to talk about his upbringing in Harvey. Then, they talked to Curt Wagner about what’s going on in TV next week. Rich Lenkov answered Bill and Wendy’s questions on OJ’s possible parole and why Drew Peterson was transferred to a different prison. Ryan Burrow came on with an update on the reports of mumps in the Northern suburbs.