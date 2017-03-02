× With Tastee Freez open for season, it’s officially spring in Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — It’s officially spring in Logan Square.

The neighborhood institution The Freeze — formerly known as Tastee Freez — at 2815 W. Armitage Ave. opened for the season Wednesday.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

When owner Tony Zarcone took down the wooden boards covering the old-school ice cream/fast food joint on Tuesday, passing cars beeped and pedestrians gave him high-fives.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3306944/3306944_2017-03-02-154044.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3