With Tastee Freez open for season, it’s officially spring in Logan Square

March 2, 2017
Tastee Freez, which now goes by The Freeze, is officially open for the season. (Mina Bloom / DNAinfo)

LOGAN SQUARE — It’s officially spring in Logan Square.

The neighborhood institution The Freeze — formerly known as Tastee Freez — at 2815 W. Armitage Ave. opened for the season Wednesday.

When owner Tony Zarcone took down the wooden boards covering the old-school ice cream/fast food joint on Tuesday, passing cars beeped and pedestrians gave him high-fives.

