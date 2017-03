× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/2/17: House Flipping, Snap Inc, & GDP

The Chicago real estate market has recently been having a field day. Dennis Rodkin from Crains joined Steve to talk about who these homes on the market are going to and what they are being used for. Steve caught up with Bill Geiger to talk about retirement, Ian Sherr from CNET discussed Snap Inc’s IPO, and Ilyce Glink from ThinkGlink.com/Best Money Moves discussed America’s GDP.