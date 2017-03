× Why does President Trump want to eliminate the Clean Water Rule?

Josh Mogerman of the National Resources Defense Council joins Justin to talk about a variety of issues including The White House looking to slash major EPA programs including the “Clean Water Rule” and Indiana trying to address East Chicago’s lead contamination.

