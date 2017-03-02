× The Opening Bell 3/2/17: International Money & School Bus Innovation

The US stock market continues to break records and that means the dollar is among the top currencies in the international finance community. Steve sat down with this week’s Thought Leader, Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) to help assess the world’s finances and how the these sky rocketing numbers could impact the US in the near future. Steve also talked with Trish Reed (VP and General Manager of IC Bus) to recap the recent Innovation Summit on The Future of The School Bus Transportation Industry.