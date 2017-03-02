× The Mincing Rascals 3/2/17: Reacting to President Trump’s surprising speech to Congress

John Williams from WGN Radio and Scott Stantis, Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary from the Chicago Tribune mince about President Trump’s surprising tone during his speech to Congress, how it compared to Gov. Rauner’s recent budget address, and the latest news out of Springfield.

John Williams recommends filling out a bracket for the upcoming NCAA tournament and paying attention to the many interesting stories lines…including Butler Basketball!

Kristen McQueary recommends not joining a book club, more or less!

Scott Stantis recommends the Netflix’s revival of One Day at a Time

Eric Zorn recommends this article about Tiger Woods attempting to cope with the loss of his father.