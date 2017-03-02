× The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn is following in a long line of great rock-n-roll ranters

The Hold Steady‘s frontman Craig Finn joins Justin to talk about his great career, his memories of performing in Chicago, what it is about The Hold Steady’s music that attracts people to it, the way he writes songs and tells stories, the differences between creating a record for The Hold Steady and his solo work, the effort he makes to keep challenging himself, the role intimacy plays in his music, how his vocal style developed, the importance of honoring his heritage in song, what he remembers about the “Boys and Girls in America” era, what he’s learned by being in a rock band for all these years and a new record, “We All Want The Same Things,” coming out later this month.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio