The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-2-17

We have another incredible episode of The Download for you! On tonight’s episode, Justin chats with Josh Mogerman of the National Resources Defense Council about the future of our lakes, rivers and streams under the Trump administration, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn talks about a life in rock-n-roll and a new solo record coming out later this month, Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Mark Kelly tells us about the 50 x 50 Neighborhood Arts Project and we end the show with a special Thursday night edition of “The Worst” with the always wonderful Claire Zulkey and Max Temkin!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio