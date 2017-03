× The Choral-Aires Chorus: Everyone’s a Winner!

The Choral-Aires Chorus explains its a cappella version of the barbershop style in promotion for its upcoming gig, “Everyone’s a Winner.” Then, the chorus fills the studio with beautiful sounds. Catch the Chorus live at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook, where it will hold its annual spring luncheon and fashion show – and better yet – join the chorus!