Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show (March 1st) | Dating Expert tells you how to Spring Clean your life, A look at the Northwestern Win, The Windy City Nanny and Political Discussion on Jeff Sessions

Tonight on Pretty Late! Dating Expert Shannon Colleary tells you how to Spring Clean your life and get rid of the toxic men in your life. We also welcome on WGN Sports analyst Mark Carmen to take a look at the Northwestern Win. Then, the Windy City Nanny Florence Ann Romano joins Patti to discuss the best nanny practices and finally a lively political conversation with Senator Tom Cullerton and Representative Mark Bainick.

