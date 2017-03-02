× “It was an above average Oscar telecast that then became a remarkable piece of live TV….” Dan Fienberg on The Oscars and Other TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print and regarding the Academy Awards he says “It was an above average Oscar telecast that then became a remarkable piece of live TV.”

Hear more about that and other TV talk in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

Among the items discussed: Crashing, cancelled shows that deserved another season, tv murder mysteries, Trial and Error, Taken, Time After Time, Baskets, The Mick, The Good Fight, Top Chef and Bill Paxton.

