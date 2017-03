× Dr. Anita Spiess advises you over Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

NorthShore University HealthSystem Gastroenterologist Dr. Anita Spiess tells Bill and Wendy (namely Bill) how to prepare for a colonoscopy, and why it is so important to regularly schedule one. Dr. Spiess divulges a new, more comfortable way to prepare, and answers listeners’ questions about the colonoscopy itself.