× Do you know what’s The Worst? The white crayon

It’s a special Thursday night edition of The Worst, a time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by the hilarious and supremely talented writer Claire Zulkey and the co-creator of Cards Against Humanity Max Temkin! Do you know what’s The Worst? Pulp Fiction on TBS. Also, capitalism.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio