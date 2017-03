× But do you LIKE me? | with Michelle Smith | Episode 73

We all want to be liked. But when we work too hard at it, we pay a price– at work, in our personal relationships, and even at places like the doctor’s office. Ever used this phrase when you didn’t really mean it: “No problem.” Yup. Us too. To the rescue: our resident financial therapist, Michelle Smith of Source Financial. She doesn’t care if we like her as long as we listen to her.