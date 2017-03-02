Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on reacquisition of Oduya

Chicago Blackhawks' general manager Stan Bowman responds to a question from reporters during the Blackhawks' NHL Convention Friday, July 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman joined The Steve Cochran Show to break down the deal he made to reacquire defenseman Johnny Oduya and other strategies he’s used during trade deadline time.