× Bill and Wendy Full Show 03-02-17

Bill and Wendy start with keeping Dave Eanet in the studio to talk about the spectacular win for the Northwestern Wildcats basketball team last night. Dr. Anita Spiess helps Wendy try to convince Bill to get a colonoscopy, while informing listeners on why they should, as well. Listeners ponder Oprah for President 2020. WGN-TV’s Dean Richards reviews “Logan” and “Table 19.” The Choral-Aires Chorus graces the studio with its blend of beautiful voices. One man travels across the country wearing Wendy’s face. ABC Correspondent Alex Stone breaks down possible reasoning for Colin Kaepernick’s decision to stand during the national anthem. And, finally, a comedian friend of Bill’s gets hit with glass on stage while bashing Trump…but do Bill and Wendy agree with his rhetoric towards his violent heckler?