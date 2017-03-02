Chicago Blackhawks Johnny Oduya, of Sweden, celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series on Monday, June 15, 2015, in Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Lightning 2-0 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Blackhawks Crazy: Streaking and Dealing
In Episode 17 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks including the team winning 10 of their last 11 overall and bringing back Johnny Oduya.