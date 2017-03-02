× 2017 is the Year of Public Art in Chicago

Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), joins Justin to discuss the Year of Public Art and the 50 x 50 Neighborhood Arts Project. Commissioner Kelly talks about trying to push public art beyond the downtown area, why public art is important to the department, why arts and culture is often the first thing to be cut from a budget, trying to bring art to areas of the city that usually don’t have it, the challenge of getting funding for arts programs, wanting tourists to come to the city and experience more than just pizza and his effort to make Chicago an arts and culture destination.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio