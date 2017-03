× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/17: Dow Jones, Insurance Loss, & mHUB

Another record today on the stock market and Terry Savage is thrilled to be seeing it. Steve and Terry touched base about the Dow Jones reaching 21,000 and their desire to help senior citizens, Frank Sennett was tuned into the happenings of Springfield along with State Farm’s huge insurance hit, and Havan Allen previewed the grand opening of mHUB – Chicago’s manufacturing product development community.