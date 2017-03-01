× U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly reacts to President Trump’s address to Congress: “I heard a lot of rhetoric on what we’re going to do but not a lot of policy”

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL 2) joins Justin to offer her take on President Trump’s address to Congress.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio