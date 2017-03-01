× Political analyst Dave Lundy on President Trump’s address to Congress: “I have to say it was a very good speech”

It’s a Two-for-Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back for a special Tuesday edition of Touché! Tonight, Chris and Dave join Justin to break down President Trump’s address to a Joint session of Congress and the Democratic Response from former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear. Congresswomen Robin Kelly (D-IL 2) also joins in by phone to share her thoughts of the speech.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio