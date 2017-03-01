US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) applaud as US President Donald J. Trump (C) arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. / AFP / POOL / JIM LO SCALZO (Photo credit should read JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images)
Political analyst Dave Lundy on President Trump’s address to Congress: “I have to say it was a very good speech”
US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) applaud as US President Donald J. Trump (C) arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. / AFP / POOL / JIM LO SCALZO (Photo credit should read JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s a Two-for-Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back for a special Tuesday edition of Touché! Tonight, Chris and Dave join Justin to break down President Trump’s address to a Joint session of Congress and the Democratic Response from former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear. Congresswomen Robin Kelly (D-IL 2) also joins in by phone to share her thoughts of the speech.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio