× The Opening Bell 3/1/17: Artificial Intelligence & Healthcare Simulations

Robots are always on Steve’s radar, and Edward Hess would also agree. Steve and Ed (Professor of Business Admin. & Executive-in-Residence at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business) discussed how the American job will change in the coming years because of artificial intelligence and how we can be the best humans possible. Along these technology lines, healthcare organizations are using simulations to help identify patients who are more susceptible to addiction. That is thanks to the team at Kognito, and Steve chatted with Cyrille Adam (Executive Director at Kognito) to dive deeper into this widespread usage. Steve also followed up on a story from earlier in the week about pharmaceuticals by discussing the subject with Dr. Kevin Most.