× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.01.17: 2017 Stevies

Today was the 2017 Stevies and there were a few upsets…but no controversies. Dave even wore a tuxedo! Jane Lynch called in to receive her award for Best In-Studio Guest, and she was very excited about that! Pat Brady reviews what President Trump had to say to congress last night. And we talked to some people from the Special Olympic Polar Plunge and Wounded Warrior Project. PLEASE support our team HERE.