× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Tuesday 2/28/17) | Why Cacao will change your life, The world’s first “smart hat”, and a look at Trump’s speech with Scott Stantis

On tonight show we speak to Cathy Bouchard of Chocolat du Brochard about why Cacao will change your life. Then, we welcome Jamaal Crayton (Zero Wearables) inventor of the world’s first “smart hat”, and a look at Trump’s speech with Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune Cartoonist).

All this and more on Pretty Late!