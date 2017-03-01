× Peace on Earth Film Festival: Communication and compassion through motion pictures

Dave Hoesktra talks with Nick Angotti, co-founder of the 9th Annual Peace on Earth Film Festival, taking place March 10-12th at the Music Box Theatre. Angotti discusses the roots of his involvement in the peace movement in the wake of his exit from the Marines in 1970 in the wake of the Kent State shootings, finding the right films for the festival that tell stories with a message of peace, justice and non-violence, the inclusion of student films and filmmaker Q&A’s that will add another layer to the screening and more.