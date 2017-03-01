President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)
Mike Flannery Reacts To Trump’s Address To Congress
Fox 32’s Mike Flannery joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down President Trump’s address to Congress. They discuss if there was misdirection hidden in the speech and the if we can trust information coming out of the White House.