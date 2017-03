× Jamal Mayers Previews Blackhawks vs. Penguins

Former Blackhawk Jamal Mayers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to preview the prime-time match-up between the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins tonight featuring NHL stars Jonathan Toews and Sidney Crosby. They talk about the keys to the game, the return of Johnny Oduya, the great play of Scott Darling, and if this game is a preview of the Stanley Cup Final.