Hoge and Jahns, Episode 80: LIVE From The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — New name, same podcast! Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns wrap up Day 1 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. They spoke to Bears general manager Ryan Pace and bring you the GM’s comments as he addressed where Alshon Jeffery and Jay Cutler stand with the franchise. The guys also discuss Jahns’ awkward sign off at the end of Episode 79, which has been the talk of Indy so far.

