Dr. Karen Phillip on Marital Advice and Digital Detoxes

Know someone getting married soon? Or maybe someone who spends too much time on social media? Pyschotherapist and author of “OMG We’re Getting Married,” Dr. Karen Phillip provides advice for engaged couples and those who need a digital detox in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

