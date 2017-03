× Doc Emrick: “To get through the eight weeks that it takes to win the Stanley Cup, you need people”

Just ahead of his next commentating gig at the United Center for the Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game, Mike “Doc” Emrick tells Bill and Wendy what brings Johnny Oduya back to the team at age 40, as well as some of the globetrotter NHL names he has struggled to pronounce. That and more with our great friend, Doc!