Clean up sidewalks or risk fines, alderman tells businesses

LOGAN SQUARE — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) is cracking down on messy businesses in Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue corridor, saying they must clean their premises or risk costly fines.

Last year, several businesses along the stretch either received warnings or tickets when the alderman’s office warned them about cleaning up outside their shops.

That includes keeping sidewalks free of litter and weeds, removing snow and ice in front of or next to all buildings, keeping dumpster areas tidy and properly labeled, using and maintaining clean grease containers and sealing burrows and dock areas to maintain rodent control.