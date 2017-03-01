× Bill and Wendy Full Show 03-01-2017

Bill and Wendy start with Trump’s inability to smile during his speech to Congress last night, and listeners weigh in on their thoughts on the presidential address. Then, resident foodie Dane Neal brings in Ed Lezza of Lezza Spumoni and Desserts with a delicious box of cannolis in tow. Pastor Christian Coon administers ashes to Wendy and Steve Bertrand, describing the meaning behind those ashes. ABC Correspondent Jason Nathanson fills Bill and Wendy in on Hollywood disputes and Disney progress. And finally, renowned sports announcer Doc Emrick gives the low down on NHL team rosters, and more.