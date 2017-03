× Are we getting closer to a state budget deal?

Reboot Illinois publisher Madeleine Doubek joins Justin to talk about all the action happening down in Springfield including the Illinois Senate making progress on the “Grand Bargain.” Is a deal to end the state’s record budget impasse now looking less less likely?

