× ABC Correspondent Jason Nathanson: Winning Best Actor Oscar is “Validation from his peers – validation from the industry”

ABC Correspondent Jason Nathanson joins Bill and Wendy to discuss the Oscars debacle – but not the one you’re thinking of. Casey Affleck has been accused of sexually harassing his colleagues on set – does this make you view The Academy any differently? And, finally, Jason divulges some of the upcoming gay Disney characters.