Wintrust Business Lunch 2/28/17: Presidential Speeches, Powerful Workouts, & College Tuition

The market is preparing itself for President Trump’s speech tonight detailing his plan for the economy, and Jon Najarian (CNBC Contributor) told us a little bit about how he approached the late morning market drop. Andrew Herrmann (Sr. Editor at DNA Info) told us about a West Loop bed and breakfast that will continue to develop the bustling neighborhood, Suzanne Muchin (Co-Host of The Big Payoff) told us about one of the most powerful workouts in the country, and Eric Zarnikow (Executive Director of The Illinois Student Assistance Commission) taught listeners about how a prepaid tuition program for college might be best option through the College Illinois! program.