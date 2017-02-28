× What should we expect from President Trump’s address to Congress?

It’s Monday so that must mean it’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy join Justin to break down all the national political stories making news including President Trump’s speech tomorrow before a joint session of Congress, President Trump skipping the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Sean Spicer’s attempt to crackdown on White House leaks and Tom Perez winning the battle for leadership of the Democratic Party.

