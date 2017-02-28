× Top Five @ 5 (2/28/17): Michael Phelps, Gary from Chicago, Jon Stewart and More!

Top Five @ 5 for Tuesday, February 28th, 2017:

Michael Phelps talks doping in sports, President Trump weighs in on his use of Twitter to get around the “dishonest” media, Oscars’ star “Gary from Chicago,” U2’s song controversy and Jon Stewart’s return to late night TV.