The Real Story Behind “Gary From Chicago”
Mahershala Ali, right, hands his award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" to a tourist named Gary during the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
WGN and ABC’s Ryan Burrow joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to tell the true story of the now famous “Gary from Chicago,” who took the Oscars by storm but now may not be having a “Hollywood Ending.”