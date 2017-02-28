× The Opening Bell 2/28/17: Car of The Year & Drones of The Future

Calling from the heart of car country, Dale Buss joined Steve to talk about the recent JD Power Survey detailing Lexus as the most reliable car of the year. Steve and Dale touched on their effort to keep the title while developing their “sexier” image. Steve also talked about the future of drones. So far, the most commercial usage for drones is for delivery, and UPS is on the forefront of the horizon. Steve talked with John Dodero (VP of Industrial Engineering at UPS) to learn more about how the technology is developing.