× The Carry Out 2-27-17: “The Illinois Tollway is replacing coin buckets with touch screen machines which in time will be covered by suburban band stickers”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump preparing to deliver his speech to a joint session of Congress tomorrow, CNN is reporting that press secretary Sean Spicer collected cell phones of staff to try and prevent White House leaks, the blunders made at last night’s Oscars, a rumor surfacing that CPS may end the school year early, the Daily Herald is reporting that the end is near for the tollway plastic buckets, the Blackhawks continuing to roll through February, the Bulls winning two in a row, the Bears not placing the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery, Northwestern losing a tough game against Indiana and a new study saying that the chicken served at Subway is only about 50% chicken.

