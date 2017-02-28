Toll collection machines are seen at an Illinois Tollway toll collection area August 27, 2004 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Illinois Governor Rod R. Blagojevich has unveiled a plan for the future of the Illinois Tollway. The 10-year, $5.3 billion plan will reduce traffic and congestion, rebuild and reconstruct the entire Tollway system, add lanes to the system's major roads and make Illinois the first state in the nation to convert to Open Road Tolling, also creating 252,000 jobs. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 2-27-17: “The Illinois Tollway is replacing coin buckets with touch screen machines which in time will be covered by suburban band stickers”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump preparing to deliver his speech to a joint session of Congress tomorrow, CNN is reporting that press secretary Sean Spicer collected cell phones of staff to try and prevent White House leaks, the blunders made at last night’s Oscars, a rumor surfacing that CPS may end the school year early, the Daily Herald is reporting that the end is near for the tollway plastic buckets, the Blackhawks continuing to roll through February, the Bulls winning two in a row, the Bears not placing the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery, Northwestern losing a tough game against Indiana and a new study saying that the chicken served at Subway is only about 50% chicken.
