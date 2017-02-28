× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Wendy is SICK of her phone bill!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about unlimited data plan wars between cell providers, Sprint ads with the ‘Can you hear me now?’ guy, and much more.

